Tfo Tdc LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 50,432,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,522,854. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

