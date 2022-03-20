Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,498,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,326. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

