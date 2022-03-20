The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.15 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

