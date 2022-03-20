The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BFSA opened at €69.40 ($76.26) on Thursday. Befesa has a 52-week low of €52.20 ($57.36) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($80.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.77.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

