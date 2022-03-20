The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.15 ($43.03).

Shares of RNO opened at €23.31 ($25.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.07. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

