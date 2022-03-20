The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

