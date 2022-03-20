The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $104,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,433,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

