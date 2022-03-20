The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $198,810.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ODP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.90.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

