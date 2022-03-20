The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.