The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

