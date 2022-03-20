The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $4,647,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 46,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

