The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,895 ($24.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.48. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

