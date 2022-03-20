The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Western Union stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 14,390,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,708. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Western Union by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

