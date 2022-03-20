TheStreet Downgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.38.

LYV opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 240,771 shares of company stock worth $27,924,258 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

