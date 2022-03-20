ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.13. ThredUp shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 17,932 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $803.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ThredUp by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

