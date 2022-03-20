Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TLYS shares. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

