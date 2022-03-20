Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Tilray comprises about 0.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

