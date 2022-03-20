TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 3,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

