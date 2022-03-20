Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.80

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.80 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.09). Titon shares last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 8,894 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Titon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.