TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €30.50 ($33.52) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TODGF stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.