Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $122.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.