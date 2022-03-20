Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 235

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

