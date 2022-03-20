Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Starbucks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

