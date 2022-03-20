Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 9,707 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

