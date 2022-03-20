Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

