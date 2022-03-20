Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.