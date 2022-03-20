Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $512,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $94.14.

