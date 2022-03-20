Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,339,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

