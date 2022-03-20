Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE ONTF opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

