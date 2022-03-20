Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $81.37 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

