Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

