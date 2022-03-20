Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.