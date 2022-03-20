TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Releases Earnings Results

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

TGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

