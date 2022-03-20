Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.