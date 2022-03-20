Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.