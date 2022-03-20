Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.53. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$27.07 and a one year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1899999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

