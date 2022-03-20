TriumphX Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.65 million and $194,638.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00106441 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

