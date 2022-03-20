TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 3,545 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

