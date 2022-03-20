Truist Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

SMAR stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

