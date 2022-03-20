Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

