Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.23 and a 200 day moving average of $301.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

