Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.