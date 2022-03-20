Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,309 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 193,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

