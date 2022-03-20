Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

