Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

