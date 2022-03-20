Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Twitter by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.