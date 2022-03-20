UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 29,670 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,910,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 515,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 322,658 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,373,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

