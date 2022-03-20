UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,046 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

WLL stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

