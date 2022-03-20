UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $60.55 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

