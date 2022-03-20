UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in C3.ai by 288.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.